LOLA Lighted Boat Parade sets sail on Aug. 23 on Lake Orion

The Lake Orion Lake Association’s Lighted Boat Parade will set sail on Lake Orion Aug. 23 during the Dragon on the Lake festival.

LOLA’s parade will begin at Green’s Park at 8:30 p.m. and move counterclockwise around the lake. The event will include activities for all ages, judging, prizes and “dazzling boat displays.” First prize is $300 cash.

Registration for participants must be online by Aug. 14. Boats that do not pre-register will not be eligible for cash prizes.

For more information and to register visit lolainfo.org. – J.G.