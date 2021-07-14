LOHS student wins congressional art contest

Representative Elissa Slotkin held her third annual High School Art Competition for Michigan’s 8th Congressional District over the weekend to continue the annual celebration of her district’s youth and their artistic abilities.

First place was awarded to Lake Orion High School student Monica Garcia for her painting “Ofrenda”.

This year, there were 37 entries from 26 students with many of the students using their artwork to express their emotions and feelings around the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns and the resilience their communities showed.

LOHS had two other students finish in the top five with Abbigail Maisel being awarded third place for “Life is in Your Hands” and Ana Trujillo Garcia coming in fifth place with “Cello”.

Last week, Slotkin held a reception at the Brighton Light House where the winning pieces were announced. As the first-place winner, “Ofrenda” will hang in the United States Capitol for one year. The other winners will be showcased in Slotkin’s Washington and Lansing offices for the next year.

The Congressional Art Competition is an annual competition in U.S. House districts across the country. — M.K.