LOHS Student of the Week — Haley Negri — June 17, 2020

Parents: Heidi and Mark Negri
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.17
Favorite subject(s): Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Forensics and Abnormal Psychology
Extracurricular activities:
Soccer, National Honor Society and Science NHS
Hobbies/Interests: Travel soccer, boating, swimming and drawing
Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college and get some type of science degree.
Haley is proudest of: I am most proud of my faith and determined mindset.
Haley makes a contribution: I always put others before myself.
When Haley thinks of the
future she sees herself: Married with a steady job that I love doing.
What concerns Haley in the world: Mental health awareness
Favorite thing about Lake Orion
High School: I love the environment and all of the people.
Recommending Teacher(s):
Michelle Novak