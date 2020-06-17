LOHS Student of the Week — Haley Negri — June 17, 2020

Parents: Heidi and Mark Negri

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.17

Favorite subject(s): Chemistry, Organic Chemistry, Forensics and Abnormal Psychology

Extracurricular activities:

Soccer, National Honor Society and Science NHS

Hobbies/Interests: Travel soccer, boating, swimming and drawing

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college and get some type of science degree.

Haley is proudest of: I am most proud of my faith and determined mindset.

Haley makes a contribution: I always put others before myself.

When Haley thinks of the

future she sees herself: Married with a steady job that I love doing.

What concerns Haley in the world: Mental health awareness

Favorite thing about Lake Orion

High School: I love the environment and all of the people.

Recommending Teacher(s):

Michelle Novak