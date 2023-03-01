LOHS ski team takes on regional competition

On Feb. 13, the Lake Orion High School girls and boys ski team headed to Mt. Holly to compete in the MHSAA Region 2 competition.

The girls team improved their finish from last year, coming seventh place overall.

The boys team narrowly missed qualifying for the MHSAA State Championships as a team by six points, finishing fourth overall.

Despite this, three Dragon athletes did quality to compete as individuals: Junior Evan Kelly finished 10th in giant slalom, freshman Marcel Anders came in ninth in giant slalom and fourth in slalom and sophomore Broden Janczarek came in second in both the giant slalom and slalom.

At the State Competition on Feb. 27, Janczarek had an impressive finish in the giant slalom, finishing fifth with a total time of 53.37 after the two runs. — M.K.