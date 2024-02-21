LOHS ski team takes 1st place at division meet

(Left to right) Evan Kelly, Tanner Stewart, Marcel Anders, Broden Janczarek, Kooper Janczarek. Missing from the photo is Josh Cotter. Photo provided by Jenifer Janczarek.

Earlier this month, the Lake Orion High School ski team competed in their division meet, taking first place out of 38 teams. Four Dragons also finished in the top 12 in slalom and three Dragons in the top 10 in giant slalom.

In the slalom, junior Broden Janczarek took 1st place, sophomore Marcel Anders finished 2nd place, senior Evan Kelly finished 5th place and freshman Kooper Janczarek took 12th place.

Additionally, Broden Janczarek earned a spot on “Team Michigan” and will be joining 11 other high school boys from across the state to compete as a team in the Eastern High School Championships in New Hampshire next month.

In the giant slalom, Broden Janczarek also took 1st place, Anders also earned 6th place and Kelly finished 8th place.

On Feb. 14, the boys hosted the regional tournament at Pine Knob, finishing in fourth place with 129 points, just seven points shy of third place and a ticket to the state competition. — M.K.