LOHS Senior of the Week – Mason Slocum – May 27, 2020

Parents: Bret Slocum, Terri Jarvis and Regan Slocum
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.53
Favorite subject(s): Science, Social Studies and Fresh-Start Cadet
Extracurricular activities:
Football and wrestling
Hobbies/Interests: Mountain biking and camping
Plans after graduation: go to college and participate in collegiate athletics
Mason is proudest of: Being an older brother, being a leader and being kind to people everyday.
Mason makes a contribution: I try to make people smile everyday and help people if needed.
When Mason thinks of the
future he sees himself: Out of school with a job in health sciences.
What concerns Mason in the world: Teen mental health issues, teens deserve to be happy.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion
High School: The tradition, I feel that everyone is kind to others and the school pride.
Recommending Teacher(s):
Cathy Srock and Lindsay Finkbeiner