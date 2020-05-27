LOHS Senior of the Week – Mason Slocum – May 27, 2020

Parents: Bret Slocum, Terri Jarvis and Regan Slocum

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.53

Favorite subject(s): Science, Social Studies and Fresh-Start Cadet

Extracurricular activities:

Football and wrestling

Hobbies/Interests: Mountain biking and camping

Plans after graduation: go to college and participate in collegiate athletics

Mason is proudest of: Being an older brother, being a leader and being kind to people everyday.

Mason makes a contribution: I try to make people smile everyday and help people if needed.

When Mason thinks of the

future he sees himself: Out of school with a job in health sciences.

What concerns Mason in the world: Teen mental health issues, teens deserve to be happy.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion

High School: The tradition, I feel that everyone is kind to others and the school pride.

Recommending Teacher(s):