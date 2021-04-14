LOHS Senior of the Week — Macey Kneiding

Parents: Stephanie and Mike Kneiding

Grade: 12

GPA: 3.97

Favorite subject(s): Human Anatomy, Chemistry and Biology

Extracurricular activities: Leadership, National Honors Society, Dragon M.D. and Bully Busters.

Hobbies/Interests: Cooking, Baking, Photography and volunteering around the community.

Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Michigan State University to study Health Sciences

Macey is proudest of: I am most proud of being voted on to the executive board for the Leadership class.

Macey makes a contribution by: I contribute by treating everyone with respect and kindness.

Where Macey sees herself in 10-20 years: I see myself working in the medical field in the future.

What concerns Macey in the world: The fact that we are all so divided. I believe people should respect and accept each other’s differing opinions. We should all be united, despite our differences.

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I love events where we all gather to show school spirit. My favorites are Cell Out for Soldiers and Friday night football games.

Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Bendle