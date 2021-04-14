LOHS Senior of the Week — Macey Kneiding

Parents: Stephanie and Mike Kneiding
Grade: 12
GPA: 3.97
Favorite subject(s): Human Anatomy, Chemistry and Biology
Extracurricular activities: Leadership, National Honors Society, Dragon M.D. and Bully Busters.
Hobbies/Interests: Cooking, Baking, Photography and volunteering around the community.
Plans after graduation: I plan on attending Michigan State University to study Health Sciences
Macey is proudest of: I am most proud of being voted on to the executive board for the Leadership class.
Macey makes a contribution by: I contribute by treating everyone with respect and kindness.
Where Macey sees herself in 10-20 years: I see myself working in the medical field in the future.
What concerns Macey in the world: The fact that we are all so divided. I believe people should respect and accept each other’s differing opinions. We should all be united, despite our differences.
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: I love events where we all gather to show school spirit. My favorites are Cell Out for Soldiers and Friday night football games.
Recommending Teacher: Mrs. Bendle