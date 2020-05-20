LOHS Senior of the Week – Charlotte Anker – May 20, 2020

Charlotte Anker, Lake Orion High School

Parents: Mary Beth and Jeremy Anker

Grade: 12

GPA: 4.377

Favorite subject(s): Biology

Extracurricular activities: Tennis, Knitting Club and SASA (Students Against Substance Abuse)

Hobbies/Interests: Watching movies, playing tennis and raising chickens.

Plans after graduation: Go to a university in Michigan and study biology.

Charlotte is proudest of: Making the varsity tennis team last year.

Charlotte makes a contribution: Volunteering with NHS, SNHA, MNHS and SASA.

When Charlotte thinks of the future she sees herself: With a graduate degree working in a biology field.

What concerns Charlotte in the world: Global warming

Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Dragon Stomp Thursdays!

Recommending Teacher: Lucy Logsdon