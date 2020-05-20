LOHS Senior of the Week – Charlotte Anker – May 20, 2020

Charlotte Anker, Lake Orion High School
Parents: Mary Beth and Jeremy Anker
Grade: 12
GPA: 4.377
Favorite subject(s): Biology
Extracurricular activities: Tennis, Knitting Club and SASA (Students Against Substance Abuse)
Hobbies/Interests: Watching movies, playing tennis and raising chickens.
Plans after graduation: Go to a university in Michigan and study biology.
Charlotte is proudest of: Making the varsity tennis team last year.
Charlotte makes a contribution: Volunteering with NHS, SNHA, MNHS and SASA.
When Charlotte thinks of the future she sees herself: With a graduate degree working in a biology field.
What concerns Charlotte in the world: Global warming
Favorite thing about Lake Orion High School: Dragon Stomp Thursdays!
Recommending Teacher: Lucy Logsdon