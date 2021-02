The Lake Orion High School Thespians are back in action with the production of two winter plays that will be live-streamed Feb. 11 through 13.

While in past years the LOHS thespian troupe have performed a winter play and spring musical, this time around the talented students will be presenting two virtual plays: Don Zolidis’s play Help Desk and The 39 Steps by Joe Landry.

Tickets can be purchased at www.lakeoriontheatre.org. — M.K.