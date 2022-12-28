LOHS DECA club recognized as a THRIVE level chapter

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — Lake Orion High School’s DECA club was one of 525 chapters that achieved THRIVE level recognition this year and will be commended at DECA’s International Career Development Conference (ICDC) held in April 2023 in Orlando, FL.

The Lake Orion DECA students who contributed to the THRIVE recognition were Nick H. and Angelina F. with the assistance of Julia Dalrymple, Lake Orion High School business teacher and DECA advisor.

The students completed a campaign based on promotion and community service in Lake Orion. They also created alumni success stories to help new members see that the possibilities are endless when joining DECA.

“I’m so proud and thrilled with these DECA members’ dedication to our group. They are very talented and I’m excited to see what’s in store for them this competition season,” Dalrymple said. “In my 19 years as an advisor, I love seeing our students shine bright and aim for the stars.”

Each fall, DECA offers four campaigns for chapters to complete as part of their program of leadership for the year.

The campaigns are designed to grow membership engagement and build lasting partnerships within the school district and local community.

Chapters that achieve THRIVE level receive a commemorative pennant, flag and plaque. The chapters also have an opportunity to participate in ICDC.

In order to receive THRIVE level recognition, the chapter completed two out of three chapter campaigns, including the community service campaign, ethical leadership campaign and promotional campaign.

Alternatively, the chapter could have participated in the membership campaign which challenged the chapter to attain two of three goals: recruit 20 professional members, recruit 20 alumni members, or increase student membership by 20 more members from the previous school year.