LOHS Cultural Outreach program to host free Culture Night celebration on Tuesday

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — Lake Orion High School’s Cultural Outreach program will host a Culture Night celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 29, from 5-7 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.

Guests can visit to celebrate and learn about different cultures and identities.

Visitors of all ages can attend free of charge to celebrate with crafts, music, raffles, cultural traditions and more from LOHS clubs, Lake Orion Community Schools students and other organizations, according to an event flyer.

The event will also feature booths where students will showcase their cultures, a cultural fashion show, food samples and student performances.

The Cultural Outreach program “works to make sure everyone of all identities, cultures, races, and religions feels accepted and respected throughout our school and community,” according to Katherine Kehrer, president of the Cultural Outreach at the high school.

The Cultural Outreach program is part of the school’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion program.

LOHS is located at 495 E. Scripps Rd.