LOHS cancels first varsity football game of season after positive COVID-19 tests

Lake Orion High School had to cancel their varsity football team’s first season matchup against the Oxford Wildcats last week after two members of the varsity football program tested positive for Coronavirus.

LOCS Athletic Director, Chris Bell made the announcement in a tweet late on Sept. 17.

“Lake Orion High School has canceled its Friday, September 18 football game against Oxford, due to a 2nd COVID-19 positive test in the LOHS Varsity Football Program. Lake Orion Community Schools is working with the Oakland County Health Division as we move forward.” The tweet read.

LOCS would not confirm if there are other positive cases on the football team and is not currently requiring that students or staff receive COVID-19 tests, according to the district’s Marketing and Communications Director, Mark Snyder.

“Because the Oakland County Health Division concluded its investigation and the varsity team will begin practicing today, Sept. 21, 2020, and continue with its schedule. All students and staff members are required to pass the health screening app, Clear To Go, prior to arriving at practice each day. The COVID-positive individuals are quarantining away from the team for a 14-day period from the date of their positive test,” Snyder said.

The boys are expected to take on Oak Park on Friday at Dragon Stadium. — M.K.