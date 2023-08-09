LOHS Band Director Michael Steele receives Barry Manilow award

LOHS music program will get $5,000 toward new instruments

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — This month, legendary musician Barry Manilow named Lake Orion High School band Director Michael Steele as the winner of the Music Teacher Award from the Manilow Music Project.

The award carries with it a $5,000 cash prize as well as an additional $5,000 in “Manilow Bucks” to purchase musical instruments for the high school’s music program.

“It is a tremendous honor to have been voted to receive this award. I’m not sure how I got nominated, but once I shared the voting link, parents and community members obviously ran with it and got enough people to vote for me to have won this. I’ve long known how supportive the community is in Lake Orion and I am truly very humbled and honored that they have voted for me to receive this award,” said Steele, who is coming up on his 24th year teaching at Lake Orion.

Steele said that the “Manilow Bucks” will go directly to Lake Orion’s band program to provide new instruments to the hardworking students at LOHS.

The award coincides with Manilow’s summer arena tour, “Manilow: Live in Detroit 2023.” Manilow, a grammy award-winning artist, will play at the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit on Aug. 22.

As part of the award, Steele will also receive free VIP tickets to the concert.

“It is wonderful to partner with our concert venues to identify schools and music teachers in their neighborhoods that deserve this small token of my gratitude,” said Manilow. “Many school music programs have either been terminated, or their funds have been severely depleted. I always want to do my part through The Manilow Music Project to keep music in schools.”

The Manilow Music Project has given away over ten million dollars’ worth of funds and music instrument donations.