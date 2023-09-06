LOCS Transportation Department helps ‘Stuff A Bus’ with school supplies for Lake Orion students

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — Over the summer, the Lake Orion Community Schools Transportation Department hosted several “Stuff A Bus” donation drives to collect school supplies for students for the new school year.

With the help of Meijer on Brown Road, Pomeroy Senior Center and Orangetheory, the transportation department was able to gather more donations than in years past.

“This year the school supplies collection was bigger than years past!” said Susan Busam from the LOCS Transportation Department. “A big heartfelt thank you and sincere appreciation to the Lake Orion businesses and Lake Orion community!”

Each Lake Orion school received a box of supplies for administrators to distribute where they feet it would be most beneficial to the students and teachers.

“The reason why we “Stuff the Bus” is we do it for the kids. There are many financially struggling families out there,” said Busam. “It is the wonderful businesses and individuals in the Lake Orion community who give back, and we simply put forth our time and effort as a way of giving back, too.”

Stuff A Bus has been a continued success for the transportation department over the years and each year drivers donate their time to help collect school supplies.

“Lake Orion Drivers spent three Saturdays out in front of Meijer collecting much-needed school supplies and the Meijer patrons stepped up! They were very generous with donations!” Busam said.

The Pomeroy Senior Center on Scripps Road hosted a “Stuff a Bus” and made a “sizeable donation.”

Orangetheory Business also hosted Stuff A Bus and their patrons, and the surrounding community has been very generous with donations as well, Busam said.