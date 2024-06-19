LOCS Superintendent Kirby recommends purchase of $3 million Orion Center

Goal is to close on property by end of 2024

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

Lake Orion Community Schools Superintendent Ben Kirby brought a purchase recommendation forward to the Board of Education for the $3 million Orion Center during a meeting on June 12.

Kirby said there are several details that need to be finalized before the next board meeting, but the board will be able to execute an agreement with the township to purchase the Orion Center — if the board decides to do so.

From there, the board will have 90 days to test the property and make sure the building is everything the board understands before moving forward.

The Orion Center would accomplish multiple needs including locating all district services in one place and moves the board closer to their facilities, according to Kirby.

Kirby said the idea is to close on the property by the end of the year. Once the district moves in, Kirby proposed that LOCS stays in the building for a year without making many permanent changes to decide what works well for LOCS.

“The idea is to be in it no later than this next summer — spring (or) summer,” Kirby said.

Kirby said doing so would line up with West Construction’s purchase of LOCS’s current property, as long as everything goes smoothly.

The superintendent covered several of what he called “highlights” of the purchase agreement, including an open yard in the front of the property. The back of the property includes wetlands, a trail head and a parking lot for the trail head which Kirby said would continue to be owned by the township.

Some pieces of furniture could also be included in the purchase, depending on what administration includes in a future legal agreement.

ONTV would continue to produce shows in the building, according to Kirby.