LOCS Superintendent announces departure

Lake Orion Community School’s Superintendent Marion Ginopolis announced Tuesday that this would be her final school year as district superintendent.

The news comes after a recent one-year contract renewal in March of this year.

Ginopolis, who previously held the position of superintendent for Oxford Community Schools, came out of retirement in 2010 to act as interim superintendent after the sudden departure of then Superintendent Ken Gutman.

In February of 2011, Ginopolis was asked to stay with Lake Orion for two more years. Those two years turned into nine successful years with the passage of a Sinking Fund in 2016 and the recent passage of a $160 million bond in 2018.

“Dear Lake Orion Community Schools Families:” Ginopolis wrote in a statement sent out to all district families on Tuesday morning. “I write to you today with mixed emotions as we are set to begin another school year.

“As I informed the LOCS staff this morning at our ‘Staff Opening Day’ festivities, this will be my final year as superintendent of the district. After nine years as a Dragon, and more than 50 in public education, it’s time for a new experience.

“The LOCS Board of Education will initiate a comprehensive search to find a successor to take over next summer and continue the standard of excellence currently thriving in our district.

“Because there is a full school year remaining, I look forward to seeing many of you in all of our schools.” — By Megan Kelley