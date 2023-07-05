LOCS school board discusses year one strategic plan outcomes, year two plans and programs

Part two of two parts

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — Recently, the Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education held a work session meeting where the board, superintendent and cabinet reviewed the year one progress, year two plans and year two outcomes of the district’s strategic plan.

The board approved the new strategic plan back in April 2022. This was the district’s third and final progress meeting. Articles about the previous two progress meetings can be found at the Lake Orion Review website, lakeorionreview.com, and additional information about the district’s strategic plan can be found on the LOCS website, www.lakeorionschools.org/district/strategic-plan.

In their strategic plan, Lake Orion school focuses on five main areas: Academics and Programs, Communications and Community Engagement, Operations, Learning Environment/Culture and Personnel and Leadership.

1. Academics and Programs

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will increase opportunities and flexibility for all Dragons.”

This focus area includes: enrichment, scheduling, curriculum, world skills and technology

a) Enrichment

The goal in this area is to increase the number of enrichment opportunities offered at the elementary and middle school levels.

During the first year, the district began collecting data on the number of students involved and GAP coordinators have met monthly to discuss program ideas to increase participation.

The result was that all but one of the nine schools saw an uptick in the number of students involved in GAP activities from the fall to the winter/spring, district officials said.

b) Scheduling

LOCS has continued to work toward increasing the number of scheduling options for high school students. This past school year, schools provided fliers with more detailed options for instruction and have created an open lab for the 2023-24 school year for students to remain in the building but take classes online.

c) Curriculum

During this first year, LOCS created a committee for K-12 sex education and created a committee to discuss potential pilot math programs. Teachers are receiving coaching on Math 180, which was implemented at the end of the 2022-23 school year. Student achievement data are being used to decide if full implementation of Math 180 will occur.

This upcoming school year, the district expects to have updated their sex education curriculum and selected a math program.

d) World skills

In year one, the district created a policy and guidelines for international travel and approved a student spring break trip to Puerto Rico in 2024.

The board also approved an international trip to London, Paris and Normandy for 2024.

Moving forward, the district will implement the policy and guidelines and will likely approve more international trips later this year, according to district documents.

e) Technology

LOCS is looking to utilize technology to enhance instruction and student achievement by switching to All Covered for technology needs. Teacher consultants have completed all four assistive technology training, and resources are being shared with the whole department.

This upcoming school year, the district will embed All Covered in the district and create a technology action plan for focus areas.

2. Learning environment and culture

Goal Statement: “Lake Orion Community Schools will provide a learning environment where all students and staff feel safe, supported, honored and respected.”

This focus area includes: social emotional learning (SEL), diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), individualized instruction, learning environment, professional development and mental health.

a) Social Emotional Learning

During the first year of the plan, to reach their goal of implementing SEL in the district, LOCS has collected SAEBRS (Social, Academic, Emotional Behavior Risk Screener) data and trained staff in threat assessment protocol.

During year two, the district will continue to collect SAEBRS and mySAEBRS data, perform threat assessment group training and analyze SEL programming.

b) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion

LOCS is looking to implement and review their current DEI framework and leadership.

Last school year, the district collected survey results from staff and has had staff evaluation with independent development plan goals.

The DEI plan is expected to be implemented in the 2023-24 school year.

c) Individualized instruction

The district plans to provide individualized instruction and monitor student progress for all students.

In the first year, the district collected data on how many students are receiving services at the beginning and end of the school year.

Next year, the district will work toward implementing a multi-tiered system of supports at the middle schools and high school, continue to present beginning, middle and end of the year data to the school board and offer targeted academic tutoring for students. Additionally, staff will continue compliance training and more para-training will be added.

d) Learning environment

LOCS is taking steps to create a learning environment that is conducive to meeting students’ needs. To do this, the district has collected Parent University attendance numbers and has reduced the number of chronic absences.

In year two, LOCS looks to implement an attendance protocol, add new topics to Parent University along with additional resources, administer teacher surveys and hold staff professional development for conflict management.

e) Professional development

The district is continuing to enhance employee skills and knowledge through professional development by training teachers in a number of areas. LOCS is expected to implement a professional development plan for the 2023-24 school year.

f) Mental Health

LOCS is finding ways to support the mental health needs of staff.

During the first year of the plan, the district has brought back quarterly challenges and held a Wellbeing Fair in May. Members of the committee have continued to share information about the Employee Assistance Program and Wellbeing representatives have shared ideas.

The committee has already met this year to begin planning for the 2023-24 school year.