LOCS school board approves ground lease agreement amendment, tech bid award

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — During its meeting on Feb. 14, the Lake Orion Community School’s Board of Education approved two business and finance agenda items including an amendment to a ground lease agreement on property by Lake Orion High School and new student devices for third through fifth grade students.

First up was the renegotiated contract between LOCS and American Tower Asset Sub II, LLC. The board voted 6-0 to authorize Superintendent Ben Kirby to execute the resolution and other necessary documents.

The lease includes a one time payment from American Tower to LOCS of $110,000 and includes a $3,500 monthly rental payment that will increase by 3% annually starting Sept. 1 of this year.

The agreement also creates a 50-year lease term beginning Sept. 1 of last year.

The board also voted 6-0 to approve the purchase of student devices from the district’s preferred vendor, SEHI Computer Products, Inc.

The technology being purchased are laptops for third, fourth and fifth grade students throughout the district in the amount not to exceed $1,456,290.

Under the district’s bond application, this purchase was already scheduled as part of the scheduled refresh of existing devices purchased.