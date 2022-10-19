LOCS school board approves bid awards for series 2 bond work

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met Oct. 12 for its regularly scheduled meeting and voted to approve two bid awards to further the district’s continued bond work.

First, the board approved the purchase of furniture for the STEM room and Media Center at Stadium Drive Elementary. The bid awards went to m Great Lake Furniture Supply in the amount of $12,256.00, Interior Environments in the amount of $9,277.33, Dew-El Corporation in the amount of $4,384.52, and Custer Inc. in the amount of $31,744.44 with $5,766.23 as a 10 percent contingency.

The total award amount was $63,428.52.

Funding for this project is set to come from the district’s 2022 bond series two. Voters approved a $160 million school bond in 2018.

Next, the board voted to approve the purchase of student devices for second grade students.

Originally, students in second grade were given iPads by the district but it has been determined that laptops better align with current curriculum in the district.

The purchase will be made through the district’s preferred vendor SEHI Computer Products, Inc. in the amount not to exceed $457,395.

Funding for this will come from 2019 fiscal year series 2 bond dollars.