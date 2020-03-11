LOCS releases ‘desired skills and traits’ criteria for superintendent candidates

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion Community Schools has spent the greater part of the new year in the midst of a superintendent search.

Current superintendent Marion Ginopolis announced her departure in August of 2019.

After wrapping up stakeholder meetings last month, the position was posted online on Feb. 28. Applications will continue to be accepted until 4 p.m. on March 30.

Board members are expected to review applications and select 5-6 candidates and conduct interviews April 13-16.

In February, board members, as well as community members, had the opportunity to discuss the qualifications they wish to see in candidates.

LOCS serves 7,500 students, employs 438 educators and consists of 12 school buildings, district documents stated. The district has an annual operating budget of $83.9 million and a fund balance projected at nearly $7.8 million.

This large district has a reputation in student achievement as well as professional development with extensive opportunities for students curricular, co-curricular and extra-curricular wise.

Lake Orion also maintains strong district and community unity, as well as spirit and pride.

That being said, the board is looking for someone who can not only lead in the district, but also connect and engage with the community as a whole that can also uphold the history and traditions in the district.

District documents stated that specific qualifications include:

• Administrative experience required, preferably including central administration.

• Broad experience in education, classroom experience preferred.

• Master’s degree in related field required, advanced degree preferred.

• Michigan Administrative Certificate or equivalent.

Some of the things LOCS is hoping to find in the new superintendent is a dynamic and inspirational leader who is a student-centered instructional leader with a clear vision and knowledge on how to execute it. Someone who is open-minded, forward-thinking, passionate and a strong communicator with a unifying presence. A track record of proven and measurable success is also important, according to the position description.

The LOCS Board of Education is expected to offer a comprehensive, multi-year contract with a salary range of $165,000-185,000.

Several board members did not respond to requests for comment on the search process and qualifications.

Board President Jim Weidman gave comments on the process.

“The board has spent many hours developing a profile for what the board is seeking in the next Superintendent of LOCS,” said Weidman. “Rather than individual preferences or desires for the next person to hold this position, the board has developed, totally in meetings in public, the desired skills and traits for the person who the board believes would be most successful in this role. As such, I would direct you to the Lake Orion Community Schools website for the comprehensive overview of the job posting that lists in detail what the board desires in the next Superintendent. This was developed by the board, in cooperation with our search firm.

“The entire process of hiring the next Superintendent is a totally public process and should provide you with the necessary information regarding the board’s activity. This process is conducted in such a manner that provides the community, as well as the candidates, one voice from the board so there is a clear and singular statement of our desired outcome for this process,” Weidman said.

Interested candidates can complete and submit their application at www.mileader.com or applitrack.com/mileader/onlineapp. Online applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on March 30.

Questions regarding the search process can be directed to the district’s search consultant MLI Regional President John Silveri at 248-420-9354 or jsilverimli@gmail.com.