LOCS releases 2020-2021 school year calendar

Lake Orion Community Schools released their calendar for the 2020-2021 school year last week.

According to Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Rick Arnett, LOCS will not pursue a pre-Labor Day start this year due, in part, to construction projects that are scheduled to take place over the summer months.

Carpenter Elementary and Orion Oaks Elementary are expected to undergo construction during the summer.

“We did communicate earlier in the year that we would not be looking to (have) a pre-Labor Day start next year and I just want to put that out there one more time publicly,” Arnett said. “There will be some neighboring districts who will be doing that in the years to come.” — M.K.