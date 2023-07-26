LOCS names Adam Weldon as new Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education approved three administrative appointments last week during its regular meeting, one very notable promotion was of Adam Weldon, previous principal of Carpenter Elementary School, to the position of Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources.

The selection was made by Superintendent Ben Kirby after completing the interview and selection process over the last several weeks.

“It was a three-step process. Everybody that applied timely was interviewed for (the position) and there were nine candidates that we had the opportunity to meet,” Kirby said. “In round one we had them do a writing assignment as well as an introductory type of interview after the paper screenings. Round two, we had a committee of 11 representatives that represented all of the employee groups that we employ, as well as an administrator at each level, and then the HR employees and also Mark (Snyder) as the communications director was a part of that as well.

“And then from there, in round three, we ended up meeting with the recommendations out of round two and we ended up meeting with Adam (Weldon) at that point,” Kirby said.

Part of the new district strategic plan includes growing leaders in their staff, which was shown in this process with between six and eight of the nine candidates being internal candidates.

“(We were) very privileged to have choices to make. In the four that we met with, I think there are two there that will definitely be great central office administrators somewhere when they find the right fit for them. But we’re definitely privileged to have Adam work through our district and earn the position that he has and he’s done a great job,” Kirby said.

Weldon fills the role which was left vacant after the retirement of Rick Arnett, who had been in the position for eight years.

At the announcement on Wednesday, Weldon was joined by his wife and children, as well as several staff members from Carpenter who came to show their support.

“Adam has been an integral part of the LOEA and the LOSA and the AFSCME negotiations since 2018. He’s been part of revising the mentor program here in the district. He’s worked closely with our central enrollment regarding pupil accounting and creating calendars. He’s been part of the Central Office Academy in our county, which basically prepares him for this type of a position. He was part of our district strategic plan committee, he also helped create professional development for our secretaries. He’s been very active in many things in the district and he also has been part of the Michigan Negotiators Association Labor Relations Academy,” Kirby said.

In Lake Orion schools, Weldon spent time as an assistant principal at Scripps Middle School before taking over as principal of Carpenter Elementary School.

Before coming to Lake Orion, Weldon was the Athletic Director of Genesee School District and was a highschool teacher.

“We’re very pleased and are really looking forward to having Adam on our cabinet,” Kirby said.

The district is expected to start the search to fill the principal role at Carpenter immediately.

Other administrative appointments during the meeting include:

Dakotah Cooper, taking over the role of assistant principal at Waldon Middle School under new principal Sara Wendland. Cooper has worked as a music teacher in a number of LOCS schools since 2011 and this past year was the district music chair in 2022-23. He was also named LOCS Middle School Teacher of the Year during the 2021-22 school year.

Anthony Kiner will fill the position of assistant principal at Lake Orion High School under principal Dr. Daniel Haas. Kiner is new to the district after spending the past four years as a Hamtramck High School building administrator.