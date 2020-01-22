LOCS highlights the Year in Review 2019

LOCS Superintendent Marion Ginopolis will regularly share thoughts and updates about district-related topics in The Review.

This week’s article shares just a few of the many LOCS highlights from 2019.

January: An unusually high number of snow days closed school, but LOCS students made the best of the challenges with Superintendent Ginopolis producing snow angels to announce one day’s closure.

February: LOCS recognized a Teacher of the Year at each level, with Stadium Drive’s Erin Kawamoto representing the elementary schools, Waldon’s Nick Coccia was the middle school honoree and LOHS’ Dave Whitaker the high school representative.

March: Scripps Middle School cafe worker Kris Hafner was named the LOCS Support Staffer of the Year and Pine Tree Center students produced the school’s first concert, involving all the students as part of the presentation.

April: The first “Decision Day” at Learning Options High School celebrated the seniors moving on to the next phase of their lives and Orion Oaks Elementary held its first Day Of Service, assisting with projects throughout the community.

May: The Dragon Broadcasting program was named the nation’s best by the National Federation of High Schools, the first time receiving this honor and LOCS Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance John Fitzgerald was named the Oakland County School Business Officials Administrator of the Year.

June: Learning Options High School graduated 47 students, LOHS graduated 570 students and the PHASES program held its completion ceremony for its seven students in the first year of the Pine Tree Center.

July: LOHS introduced a new assistant principal, Gretchen Hynes. LOCS alum Jeff Heath returned to host his annual football camp for Lake Orion students.

August: Incoming middle school students took the walkthroughs of their new schools while freshmen students were introduced to the building and their new daily routine and LOCS welcomed a number of new staff members.

September: Academic success was recognized by the Board of Education at their annual Lamp of Learning events.

October: LOHS celebrated two National Merit Scholarships semi-finalists and LOCS administrators were honored during National Principals Month.

The Lake Orion community embraced the Homecoming spirit with the annual parade and events.

November: The LOHS Band completed the best state finals finish in its history, finishing second overall at the MCBA Finals and elementary schools continued their annual support of veterans with ceremonies around Veterans Day weekend.

December: Webber principal Jennifer Goethals was recognized as the MEMSPA Region 7 Principal of the year. The LOHS Choir performed with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra at Orchestra Hall.