LOCS Board of Education to interview, appoint new member at July 10 meeting

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education will interview candidates, deliberate and appoint a new board member during a special meeting today.

Seven community members applied for the position. The selected candidate will serve until the board’s November 2024 general election. The position will also be placed on the ballot to fill the remainder of the term, which expires Dec. 31.

Interviews begin at 6:05 p.m. The tentative interview schedule is: Nate Butki at 6:05 p.m., Scott Hill at 6:30 p.m., Shawn Wayne at 6:55 p.m., Mark Torres at 7:20 p.m., Jeff Faber at 7:45 p.m., Scott Horning at 8:10 p.m. and Joel Cole at 8:35 p.m. — J.G.