LOCS Board of Education selects superintendent candidates for first round interviews, selection expected by the end of June

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met on June 8 to make their selections for first round superintendent interviews.

LOCS received 29 applications for the position and narrowed the selection down to the six candidates they wish to interview this week.

Interviews are scheduled for June 15-17 in one-and-a-half-hour segments and were live streamed online at orionontv.org/live-stream.

The six candidates selected to interview for the superintendent position this week were:

• Heidi Mercer, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, Lake Orion Community Schools, Lake Orion, MI,

• Michael Musary, Superintendent, Armada Area Schools, Armada, MI,

• Venessa Keesler, Deputy Superintendent, Michigan Department of Education, Lansing, MI,

• Todd Bidlack, Assistant Superintendent of Learning Services, Bloomfield Hills Schools, Bloomfield Hills, MI,

• Benjamin Kirby, Assistant Superintendent for Administrative Services, South Lyon Community Schools, South Lyon, MI,

• Pamela Campbell, Superintendent, Columbia School District, Booklyn, MI.

The board is expected to select their final two candidates this Thursday and final interviews are expected to take place at 6 p.m. on June 22.

It is anticipated that the board will make their final decision June 29.

See the Lake Orion Review next week for first round interview coverage.