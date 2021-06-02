LOCS Board of Education holds workshop meeting

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met last week for their final scheduled workshop meeting of the 2020-21 school year.

During the meeting, the board discussed operating norms, committee structures and the next steps for strategic planning.

With two new faces on the board (Trustees Danielle Bressett and Susan Flaherty) it seemed the board was due for a refresher course on board operating procedures as well as committee roles.

Last year, the LOCS school board pushed back strategic planning discussions for a myriad of reasons that included several board members wanting to rework the district’s strategic plan with the new incoming superintendent.

With Ben Kirby reaching the home stretch of his first year with the district, strategic planning is back on the table for discussion. The board agreed to discuss strategic planning further in November of this year.

Also in the meeting, the board voted unanimously to abstain from adopting a resolution for the Oakland Schools 2021-22 budget. This is standard practice for the LOCS school board. The board typically opts out of adopting Oakland Schools budget resolutions.

The LOCS Board of Education meets again on June 2 at 6:30 p.m. at the district administration building.— M.K.