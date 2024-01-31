LOCS board approves bid awards for Waldon, Oakview Middle Schools

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education met last week on Jan. 24 where the Board approved a site improvement bid award for both Waldon and Oakview Middle Schools. The award was approved by a vote of 5-0, Trustees Scott Taylor and Steve Drakos were absent from the meeting.

“The improvements include new carpeting as well as HVAC and then site improvements of concrete and asphalt upgrades,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Andrea Curtis.

The projects are included as bond and sinking fund projects and are funded through both as well.

Total project cost rounds out to $8,702,905.

The district received a total of 92 bids for the 31 contracts during a public bid project.

In Nov. the Board approved a bid award for HVAC equipment because of lead times in place for actually receiving the equipment. That bid was not included in the bid approved on Jan. 24.