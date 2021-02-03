LOCS approves bid award for bond projects

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education unanimously voted to approve a bid award for structured cabling. This project is apart of series one of the school bond that was passed by Orion voters in 2018.

This project includes new cabling infrastructure and upgrades to technology closets that are expected to be completed in the 2021 buildings along with scheduled building construction projects.

The board approved the purchase and installation of structured cabling not to exceed $562,470.50 with a contingency authorization of $56,000 for a total of $618,470.50.

— M.K.