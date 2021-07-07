LOCS approves bid award for athletic storage building

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

Lake Orion Community Schools continues to make progress with bond work with the approval of a bid award for an athletic storage building.

The building is set to be built at the Lake Orion High School football stadium site, which will house a good deal of equipment. Currently, athletic and event equipment is stored at the district’s old transportation building. The transportation building is expected to be demolished to make room for the new Blanche Sims building in series 2 of the bond.

“It’s actually located on the stadium site, that’s why it’s referred to as the ‘athletic storage building’ or the ‘stadium site building’. It’s not necessarily for (equipment) specifically related to the football stadium, it’s really for the district’s storage needs related to really anything athletics and any other unused space in that facility will be more than used quickly,” said Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance John Fitzgerald.

LOCS received a total of 44 bids for the 13 contracts to be issued on the project.

The board approved the authorization of LOCS administration to execute the contracts in the amount of $447,597 and allocate contingency and allowances in the amount of $119,268. The total recommendation rounding out to $566,865.

Other district bond work this summer includes the Stadium Drive Elementary two-story addition, Paint Creek Elementary’s interior renovation, Webber Elementary’s addition and interior renovation and the Early Childhood Center, all of which are expected to be completed in August.