LOCS appoints Jennifer Porter as special education supervisor

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education appointed Special Education Teacher Consultant Jennifer Porter as the district’s new special education supervisor on Sept. 25.

Porter mentored and trained new teachers, led a team of special education coaches focused on compliance and standardizing process across the district and more as a consultant, according to her resume in the board packet.

Before becoming a consultant, Porter was a special education CI teacher in the district from 2005 to 2021, according to Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Adam Weldon.

“Jennifer is very well established in our district in the special education department as a leader who puts kids first,” Weldon said.

Porter also earned multiple degrees from Oakland University and Saginaw Valley State University, according to Weldon.