LOCS announces Think Link partnership with Orion Twp. Library

During the Dec. 16 meeting of Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Education, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning Heidi Mercer announced the district’s partnership with the Orion Twp. Public Library: Think Link.

This partnership has been a longstanding one that is typically brought to the board each year. This year, however, due to current circumstances, it did take a bit longer for it to reach the board, Mercer said.

“We still are continuing with our partnership and there are many, many resources that the library is continuing to provide for our district,” Mercer said.

The partnership is meant to ensure that each LOCS student has a Orion Twp. Library card that can be used to borrow materials and access databases.

The two entities work together throughout the year to “develop programs, activities and events for all Orion Township students and their families that encourage reading, advocate the completion of school assignments, promote scholarship and provide the best possible chance of overall academic success,” district documents stated. — M.K.