LOCS announces new admin. appointments for upcoming school year

Before the start of the 2023-24 school year, Lake Orion Community Schools has announced several new administrative position appointments.

Taking over as the new Special Educational Director is Natalie Kulikowski. Kulikowski is succeeding Julie Gutman who retired after 30 years at Lake Orion Schools. Kulikowski was previously the director of Special Education/Special Services for Ferndale Public Schools and has worked as a social worker as well as other jobs supporting students and families throughout her career.

Craig Schoon, who previously worked in the LOCS Technology Department, will now fill the role as the district’s Director of Technology. Schoon has worked for LOCS since 1999 as a middle school teacher and joined the Technology Department in 2020. Over the past year, he has led the district in its technology improvements.

Dr. Randy Goyra is taking over as principal of Orion Oaks Elementary School after 17 years as principal of Waldon Middle school. Before becoming principal at Waldon, Goyra was an elementary school teacher.

Sara Wendland, former assistant principal at Waldon Middle School, is taking over for Goyra as principal of Waldon Middle School.

— M.K.