LOCS announces further information on technology, introduces Dragon Den

By Megan Kelley

Review Writer

In preparation for the start of the 2020-2021 school year, Lake Orion Community Schools has made several announcements in recent weeks that will likely aid in the district’s remote learning come the fall.

First, after announcing that the district will begin the school year fully remote, administrators were also able to reveal that they will be going 1:1 with students and technology.

Students who are in Developmental Kindergarten to second grade will be receiving iPads, while students in grades three through 12 will be receiving laptops.

“These tools were selected to best support student learning for each grade level. The shift to 1:1 will support student learning, regardless of the physical location of our students. This opportunity was made possible thanks to our community support in passing the 2018 Bond,” said district administrators.

These devices are expected to be distributed to students during in person orientation that is set to take place on August 31-September 3 at Lake Orion High School and Sept. 1-3 for all other LOCS schools. Families will need to complete a device form in order to receive a district issued device. This form can be found at www.lakeorionschools.org/return-to-school/technology.

In addition to provided technology, LOCS will also be launching Dragon’s Den. This program is expected to be offered to students in grades DK-5 and will provide students with a location for daily remote learning.

“The mission is to support families by providing a safe and socially distanced environment for students to access their online instruction while parents are at work,” the district said on their website.

The Dragon’s Den schedule will essentially follow a normal school day from 8 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. on school days at Blanche Sims Elementary, the CERC building, Paint Creek Elementary, Scripps Middle School, Stadium Drive Elementary, Waldon Middle School and Webber Elementary.

While staff will be on hand, there will be no teachers available during this time and the staff role will likely focus on engaging children in their remote learning.

Dragon’s Den will cost $40/day and $35/day if you are enrolling two or more students. Before and after care is also offered for an additional cost.

Registration is now open through Sept. 2 via lakeorion.digitalsignup.com. Space is limited.

Both of these topics are expected to be discussed further at LOCS’s Board of Education meeting on Aug. 26. Check back with The Review next week for more details.