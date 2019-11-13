Lockhart’s to become a pizzeria

Lockhart’s BBQ announced on Nov. 5 that the restaurant plans to reopen at the end of the month as 313 Pizza Bar.

The announcement, via Lockhart’s social media, comes nearly a month after the restaurant unexpectedly shut its doors, announcing on Oct. 7 that it would close for rebranding and renovations.

Lockhart’s owner Drew Ciora did not return a request for comment by press time.

313 Pizza Bar “will specialize in ‘Detroit Style Pizza,’ of which we are collaborating with Palazzo di Pizza, located in Royal Oak. Teaming together, we will bring you the best pizza in the area,” according to the Lockhart’s Facebook announcement.

The post goes on to say that Lockhart’s has “been considering a pizza venture in Lake Orion for quite some time, and feel that with our collaborators, and great location, 2019 was the year to make it happen.”

313 Pizza Bar is expected to be a full-service sit-down restaurant with craft beer selections, craft cocktails, wine and large screen televisions.

“We researched many pizza styles and makers, and found, in the Palazzo di Pizza Team, the serious dedication to craft, in regard to ingredients and technique, that makes their/our, pizza the very best,” the update states.

Lockhart’s/313 Pizza Bar is at 37 E. Flint St. in Lake Orion.

To see a sample menu from Palazzo di Pizza in Royal Oak, check online at palazzodipizza.com. – J.N.