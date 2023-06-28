Local man is arrested after allegedly assaulting his father, deputies

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

A 32-year-old man was charged with felony domestic violence after allegedly hitting his father with a wine bottle and slapping and pinching the deputies who arrested him.

Deputies responded to a 911 call at 11:37 p.m. June 16 at a home on the 1100 block of Ridge View Circle for a “verbal only” domestic incident, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office incident report stated.

A 62-year-old Lake Orion man told deputies that he and his wife returned home from a wedding and discovered that their son had consumed a fifth of vodka and then left the home before their arrival.

The son later returned to the home highly intoxicated and got into the refrigerator, and the father asked his son to shut the refrigerator door. In response, the son verbally insulted his father and left the door open.

The suspect then reportedly struck his father approximately 10 times with a wine bottle, the report stated.

Deputies arrived and attempted to deescalate the situation and speak with the suspect, who then slapped a deputies’ hand. Based on interviews and the physical evidence at the scene the suspect was arrested, police said.

During the arrest the suspect began pinching deputies on their inner thighs, according to the incident report.

The suspect was transported to the Oakland County Jail where he was lodged on charges of felony domestic violence, felony assault on a police officer and resisting and obstructing law enforcement.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for felony domestic violence, third offense. The man was arraigned and given a $10,000 bond.