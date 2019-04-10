LO Village Hall closed April 16 for annual document purge

Lake Orion Village Hall will be closed on Tuesday to permit village administration to complete the annual purge and shred of documents no longer required to be kept under the State of Michigan Document Retention Schedule.
The village began the practice in 2014, closing village hall one day per year for document purging and have continued this practice each year in the spring. – J.N.
