LO Palooza music festival takes center stage at Wildwood Amphitheater on Saturday

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

ORION TWP. — LO Palooza is back for a day of games, food, beverages, activities and live music. But the real rock stars who benefit from the music festival are kids and adults who have special needs.

That’s because the festival is a fundraiser for the Daisy Project of Michigan. All proceeds go to help fund projects and recreational amenities for special needs individuals and their families.

“Our largest, well-known contribution has been to the Miracle League Field of North Oakland,” said Shannon Schons, treasurer and social media agent for the Daisy Project. “We’ve donated quite a bit to help have the field constructed and then for the Home Plate concession stand that’s now open there.”

Other projects include the Let Them Play all-inclusive playground at Friendship Park, an inclusive playground at River Bend Park in Shelby Township and mobility mats at multiple beaches and helped

The Daisy Project of Michigan, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, runs the LO Palooza music festival.

LO Palooza is from 2-11 p.m. Sept. 16 at Wildwood Amphitheater, 2700 Joslyn Court. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Live musical performances include One Ton Trolley (folk, rock, country, blues, bluegrass), Oxford graduate Ava Swiss, Melophobix (a Cage-Free Funk band based out of Grand Rapids), country singer Sadie Bass, Florence (a group composed of Lake Orion locals Jenna Bollinger, Sofia Goetz and Ella Goetz who perform harmony-rich songs, Sunset Blvd. (80s Rock) and the D-MAN Group (music therapy).

Tickets are $25 in advance for the entire day and are available until midnight Sept. 15 at lopalooza.org. Tickets are also available at the door but will cost more. Children 12 and under are free.