LO Palooza comes to Wildwood Amphitheater

Lake Orion’s 6th annual fundraiser event LO Palooza will once again take over the Wildwood Amphitheater on Sept. 14.

This year’s lineup includes Sawyer Fredericks, The Native Howl, Levi Bootcut and the Straight Legs, Tripp ‘N’ Dixie, Escaping Pavement, 2XL and The Gasoline Gypsies.

Artists will take the stage beginning at noon with the last artist starting at 9 p.m.

The event will also feature several vendors, food, kids activities and a beer tent for the adults.

Proceeds go to The Miracle League Field of North Oakland.

Previous years, the event has benefited the Daisy Project and has gone to installing all inclusive playground equipment at Friendship Park.

Tickets can be purchased online for $15, or $20 at the entrance, with free entry for children under 12.

For more event information or to purchase tickets visit www.lopalooza.org. — M.K.