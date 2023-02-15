LO Band Boosters shoe drive fundraiser supports all 6-12 grade band students

Got a pair of not-quite-beat-up sneakers you don’t wear anymore? Or a couple dozen pairs of shoes cluttering up your closet? Maybe it’s time to thin the shoe herd.

The Lake Orion Band Boosters are hosting a shoe drive fundraiser now through March 12 to support the instrumental music department in Lake Orion Community Schools.

Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new pairs of shoes, in all types and sizes, male or female. Collection boxes are located at every Lake Orion Community School, the Orion Township Public Library and the Orion Township Hall.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Stacey Benn, VP of Fundraising for the band boosters. “Instead of buying a product, we’re asking our community to look for extra pairs of shoes in their closets they can donate.”

The band boosters have partnered with Funds2Orgs and will earn funds based on the total weight of all pairs of shoes that are donated. Every dollar will benefit the music department, helping with clinic costs, purchasing and maintaining instruments, purchasing sheet music and uniforms and offering the best assistant staff available, Benn said.

All donated shoes are redistributed through the Funds2Orgs network of small business partners in developing nations. Funds2Orgs helps these entrepreneurs create, maintain and grow a small business in areas where economic opportunity and jobs are limited.

“With every pair donated, we can raise money for our band students across all Lake Orion Community Schools, and we can help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities with their small business to earn a living wage. To bring together a fundraiser with a socially responsible program is a tremendous opportunity,” Benn said.

Funds2Orgs accepts all gently worn, used and new shoes, sneakers and even cleats.

However, there are some restrictions: no single shoes or mismatched pairs of shoes; no ice skates; no rollerblades/roller skates; no wet/moldy shoes; no shoes with holes or tears; no thrift store shoes. – J.N.