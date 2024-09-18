Dragon football flies past Troy, 32-0, in home opener

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion High School varsity football team earned their third straight victory on Friday in the Dragons’ home opener against the Troy Colts.

The Dragons scored 23 of their 32 points during the third quarter, and went on to shut out their opponent – winning the non-conference game 32-0.

Lake Orion’s first six points came with 1:39 to play in the first quarter when senior slot receiver Jackson Vasquez ran 13 yards for a touchdown.

After a failed 2-point conversion and an incomplete pass in the second quarter, the Dragons settled for field goal with 4:13 to play in the first half – giving Lake Orion a 9-0 lead going into halftime.

After not scoring for the first several minutes of the third quarter, Lake Orion junior slot back Brody Thompson rushed through the Troy defense for his first touchdown of the night with 6:24 to play in the third quarter. Senior Will Hoffman’s kick for an extra point was good to put the Dragons up by 16 points.

Less than two minutes later, a kick return by Vasquez helped set up Thompson to earn his second touchdown by rushing 32 yards. Around 15 seconds later, a fumbled snap by Troy led to a Lake Orion safety. The score was then 25-0.

At just over a minute left in the quarter, Thompson scored another touchdown and Lake Orion scored an extra point to put the Dragons ahead 32-0. The last five plays saw the Dragons gain 60 yards.

Lake Orion finished with 270 total yards compared to Troy’s 127. Thirty-eight were passing yards and 232 were rushing yards. Troy finished with 105 passing yards and 22 rushing yards.

Lake Orion plays in Oxford against the Wildcats this Friday at 7 p.m. The Wildcats are 1-2 over their first three games.