Life’s About to Change, but we will recover

A title given to me as we painted the rear of our Goodrich location cafe. Never in a million years did I ever imagine why this slogan came to me until now. Our God is so good! No matter what circumstance surrounds us we will make it through these times and give ALL the glory to God!

There has been one story after another to share, starting with the amazing staff that God has blessed my wife, Amy, and I with by volunteering their time to help a local small business in this time make it through whenever and wherever they need us at no cost. Each one has stepped up in ways that left my wife and I in tears of joy many nights, thanking God for such an amazing staff. Every single one of them said, “What can we do to help?”

On day one we had a local Lake Orion resident and local small business owner himself of Soar Learning, Brian Willer, make his usual daily stop to give a shout out by creating a video that went viral for what he called a “Love Card”, on which he loaded $100 and said:

“If you need a muffin and a coffee and you can’t afford it, come on up and get yourself something and take it off the Love Card. And if you can afford it and you already visit ABeanToGo like I do every day, then consider putting something on the card for someone who could not afford it to get something.”

Multiple local folks showed up to load up the Love Card and it had doubled in about two-and-a-half hours. Brian inspired other cafes to start the same thing and by day two, three others had done the same, including one in Colorado and our other Goodrich location where we have been delivering the same original fresh roasted coffee for 16 years.

The outpouring of everyone coming together in this time has shown an amazing local support system and we are very grateful.

After hearing of the spread of the virus was happening so quickly, we decided it would be best to get ahead of the curve and close until we have been granted state clearance to reopen for the safety and health of not only our employees, but to all those we are around.

We will recover from this are come back stronger than ever before. We have amazing landlords that have done everything to help support us during this time of hardship, and are maintaining phone contact so we can work together to be a successful small business in both of our communities.

So, thank you John Jacobs and Tami Zaraga for being there for us regardless of the times. We are truly grateful for such amazing people to be working with.

Kirk and Amy Walker

Shadrach, Meshach & ABeanToGo Coffee Roasters EST. 2003