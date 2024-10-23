Letters to the Editor

To the Village of Lake Orion community,

Thank you for your support throughout my 30 years of service in our village government. It has been my pleasure to serve as village councilman and on many boards.

Throughout this time, I have experienced and appreciated the kindness and support of the folks who live here – the same qualities that attracted me to this welcoming community some 35 years ago. It is through your generosity of spirit that our community thrives today. Investment in our future is important to all of us.

While I will no longer serve in an official capacity, I look forward to continuing our journey together. With deep appreciation,

Ken Van Portfliet

Lake Orion

Support Danielle Bresett for school board

I’m supporting Danielle Bresett for the Lake Orion School Board. I have known Danielle for many years, and have worked with her on PTO committees and classroom groups. This was years ago, while our children attended Blanche Sims.

In the years since, she has shown me what being a Dragon is all about. She fiercely supports our community, especially our students and teachers. She has everyone’s best interests in mind and has proven that year after year as a school board member. Danielle bleeds green.

She’s a lifelong Dragon, a lifelong friend and a lifelong champion of Lake Orion Community Schools.

Teresa Robinson

Orion Twp.

Support Susan Flaherty for LOCS school board

I am proud to endorse Susan Flaherty for the Lake Orion school board. Susan brings a wealth of experience, a deep commitment to education and a visionary approach to our district’s future.

Susan’s background in business and as an active parent within our community gives her a unique and invaluable perspective on the challenges and opportunities facing our schools. Her involvement in the schools has equipped her with an understanding of the academic and extracurricular needs of our students.

Throughout her career, Susan has been a staunch advocate for policies that ensure all students have access to the resources and support they need to succeed.

Janice Zale

Oakland Twp.

Support Danielle Bresett for LOCS school board

I first met Danielle 13 years ago when her son was in Kindergarten at Blanche Sims. She was always volunteering in the classrooms and with the PTO. You could always rely on her to help with any school function. As her son entered high school she became involved in the football parent group supporting her son and all Dragons.

Danielle has tutored high school students in math for years and has helped so many reach their highest potential.

She has served on our Lake Orion school board for the last four years and will continue to do what is best for the students of our community.

Jodie Holden

Lake Orion

Editor’s Note: This is the last edition that the Lake Orion Review will print letters to the editor regarding the Nov. 5 General Election.