Let’s work together to support the Lake Orion DDA

I am a supporter of our Downtown Development Authority (DDA) in Lake Orion.

I have lived in Orion Township since 1989 and in the Village of Lake Orion since 2018. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve seen the downtown grow, prosper and develop into a viable area that benefits everyone.

Having an interesting and vibrant village not only means a place we can all be proud of, but one that adds value to our homes and investments.

The negative letters and comments don’t seem to include all the positive improvements and projects the DDA has supported and implemented.

Here are just a few:

*New downtown streets, sidewalks, and parking spaces

*Paint Creek Trail Trailhead

*Business incubator project (now Fork N Pint)

*Directional, monument, and park signs

*Children’s Park playground equipment

*COVID-19 support to businesses

*First responder boat dock

*Seasonal Flowers and holiday lights

*Social District (1st in SE Michigan)

*Annual funding for police, public works and administrative services

And…I can hardly wait for the “Lumberyard” transformation that will be a gateway and welcome to our village and community.

A proud supported of our DDA.

Mary Chayka-Crawford

Lake Orion