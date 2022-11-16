Leonard man arrested for assaulting his elderly mother over her driving

ORION TWP. – A Village of Leonard man was arrested for reportedly punching his 70 year old mother in the face because he did not like her driving, an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office report stated.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. Nov. 3 after the woman notified authorities of the domestic assault.

The woman, also a Leonard resident, said she was taking her son, who is in his forties, to work when he became upset about her driving. He continued to yell at her until he punched her in the face twice, she said.

Based on statements made by both parties, and observations of the deputies, the man was arrested and taken to the Oakland County Jail.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a complaint for Domestic Violence 2nd Offense due to a prior conviction on Domestic Violence.

The man was arraigned on the charge and given a $5,000 bond.