Leaving the tomb behind – a column by Linda La Croix

In the bible’s book of Matthew, it says: they went to the tomb where Jesus’ body had been placed. They sealed the boulder that covered the entrance and left a soldier there to guard it. In a short time, an earthquake came and soon an angel appeared. The angel rolled the boulder away and told the others not to be afraid; “Jesus is not here; He is Risen, just as He said He would.”

Unity affirms that Jesus came to show us the way and we look at what the bible says about Jesus’ life. Next, we look for a deeper metaphysical meaning. Going deeper is a spiritual walk in itself and is how many of us contemplate the bible. We look at how the stories or actions may appear in our own life experiences.

Right now, being asked to stay in our homes, even though they are wonderful, it is like being in a tomb. We are advised not to leave our homes unless essential. This means the executive order just might be our boulder. And we are sealed in by our cooperation or desire for wellness.

Perhaps you have something else on your mind and you are running constant thoughts about creating something new, keeping something going, or taking care of something. Maybe you are ready to leave the tomb and this whole virus process and just get on with your life.

Wherever we are in this we are still stuck in an imaginary tomb. Being in that space, we spend a lot of time thinking, seeking information from others, and trying to find understanding from a source greater than ourselves. We use our minds to create many different scenarios. We think or meditate on things as we roll them around in our thoughts of what life is like now, what our life was like before, what we can change, and where, or what, we can add, to take our lives, from this, to something better.

The blessing in this is that many of us now have the opportunity to see where our focus in life had been. Whether we are at home or working to support the community we are meditating on life. We think about what is most important to us now, what received most of our attention before and if we want to change our priorities. People, our pets, homes, gardens, games and family conversations have been filling your heart space right now.

If you are honest with yourself, you might see where in your life you closed yourself off to a loved one, to an aspect of yourself or to having fun. This time is a good reset time for everyone.

Several years ago, a child in our Children’s Church at Unity of Lake Orion explained why the rock was in front of the tomb; He felt the rock meant when you seal yourself off from knowing God’s love you close off your heart. But, when you change your mind and you roll the rock away, it opens your heart to being a more loving and caring person. He is right! We can close ourselves off from our own good or to those around us.

Today I ask you to look into your heart – is there an area that addictions, emotions, stress, indifferences, ego or judgment has closed off? If you meditate on your answer and you find something, take time during this Holy Week and cross it out of your life by placing it in an imaginary tomb and sealing it out of your life. You can change your life by looking at what is not serving the highest good for you or your family and put your desire into making a change. Putting in the desire is raising you up and what a perfect time to do this, on Easter weekend.

Although our old habits and old ways of being like us to keep thinking on them, we don’t have to. When you decide to cross something out of your life that will improve your life, try not to go back and meditate on it. There is no reason to look back at your past or second guess yourself and no point in re-opening the seal. Simply affirm that you have moved on; you have raised yourself up. Cross it out, let it go, seal the boulder, and keep moving in a forward direction, as you rise up!

Holding you and your family in a prayer of wellness and joy, and remember; “God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but to save the world through him.” (John 3:17NIV)

Blessings,

Linda La Croix

Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion

