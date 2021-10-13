Lake Orion’s Halloween Extravaganza is Oct. 20

Whether silly or spooky, creepy or kooky, kids are invited to put on their Halloween costumes and do a lot of treating (no tricks) at Lake Orion’s Halloween Extravaganza.

The Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority hosts the Halloween Extravaganza from 4-8 p.m. Oct. 20 in Children’s Park in downtown Lake Orion, said DDA Event Coordinator Suzy Sebastian.

There will be tables set up throughout the park for kids to go trick or treating, Halloween decorations and cider and donuts in the gazebo.

This year’s Halloween Extravaganza also features several performances and music, in addition to the variety of treats.

From 5-7 p.m., lighted hoop dancers will perform. From 6-8 p.m. there will be a light up juggler, and from 6-8 there will be a DJ playing music.

The Halloween Extravaganza in the park marks a change from the Halloween Parade of previous years.

An overwhelming number of businesses requested that the village keep streets open. So, for pedestrian safety, the event is being held in the park instead of trick-or-treating at each business door-to-door.

Thursday is also Social District night, but adults are reminded that alcohol is not permitted in Children’s Park, Sebastian said.

– J.N.