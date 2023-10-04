Lake Orion volleyball team improves to 3-1 in OAA Red

By Megan Kelley

Staff Writer

ORION TWP. — The Lake Orion High School varsity girls volleyball team earned back-to-back league wins last week taking down the Rochester High School Falcons and the Birmingham Seaholm Maples in 3-0 sweeps.

The ladies headed to Rochester High School on Sept. 26, defeating the Falcons in three sets; 25-16, 25-20 and 25-20, respectively.

Game highlights include senior captain Devin Brunk with 22 kills, 15 serve receives and 10 digs, followed by junior Charlotte Peplowski with 11 kills, 16 serve receives and seven digs.

Senior captain Sydney Bell had nine digs and 16 serve receives.

Junior Addison Dukus had 32 assists in Dragon scoring for the night.

On Sept. 28, the Dragons hosted Birmingham Seaholm, dominating the Maples in three sets; 25-11, 25-15 and 25-7.

Peplowski led the team in kills with 15 and also had seven digs and eight serve receives.

Bell had nine digs and Dukus had 20 assists in the winning effort.

The ladies play again this week, taking on the undefeated Clarkston Wolves on Thursday in the Dragon Field House.