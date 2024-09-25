Lake Orion Village Council approves Homecoming Parade, events in October

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

LAKE ORION — The Lake Orion Village Council approved three events to return in October during its meeting on Monday.

Lake Orion High School Homecoming Parade

This year’s parade will be held on Sunday, Oct. 6, beginning at 3:30 p.m. North Broadway Street and part of East Flint Street will be closed at 3:15 p.m., and no street parking will be allowed during the event, according to village documents.

The parade route is from Blanche Sims Elementary to East Flint Street, to North Broadway Street and will end near the Ehman Center on the corner Lapeer and Elizabeth streets.

The parade, organized by the Leadership Class at Lake Orion High School, features sports teams, the Homecoming Court, school clubs and groups and the marching band.

Halloween Extravaganza

The annual Halloween Extravaganza will return to Lake Orion on Wednesday, Oct. 16, from 5-8 p.m.

The extravaganza’s parade will also return this year, beginning at the intersection of East Elizabeth Street and North Anderson Street. The parade will travel south along Anderson Street and end in the Children’s Park parking lot across the street from Orion Township Fire Station One, 175 S. Anderson St, according to village documents.

Businesses will have tables set up on Children’s Park to pass out candy to kids, and there will be Halloween-themed music in the gazebo.

‘Here Lies Lake Orion’ cemetery tour

This year’s “Here lies Lake Orion” cemetery tour will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5, and Sunday, Oct 6, at Evergreen Cemetery.

Guided tours will take place every hour with a maximum of 30 guests in each tour. The tour guide will speak about prominent members of Lake Orion an visit their graves. Displays will be at each grave site with photos and stories of some of Lake Orion’s most prominent citizens, according to village documents.

“Here Lies Lake Orion” is a fundraiser for the Downtown Trolley expenses. For tickets contact the Lake Orion DDA.

The cemetery is located at the West corner of M-24 and West Church Street. Parking for the tours will be at 425 Indianwood Rd.