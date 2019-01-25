Lake Orion varsity wrestling takes 1st place in Lakeland Invitational

Connect on Linked in

The Lake Orion Varsity wrestling team traveled to Lakeland for the Lakeland Invitational on Jan. 19.

The boys fought hard to secure a 1st place team finish and take home the Invitational trophy.

Seniors Patrick Dunn, Jaden Fisher, Dylan Wellbaum, Zac Foote, Hunter Chambers and junior Andrew Miller all took 1st place in their weight class.

Juniors Nick Nowakowski, Mason Slocum and Griffin Dolland all finished in 2nd place.

Daniel Zeka finished 3rd, James McCoy came in 4th and Dylan Kowal finshed 5th.

The team’s next match will be at home on Jan. 30. — M.K.