Lake Orion to face Oxford in first round of football district play

By Jim Newell
Managing Editor
ORION TWP. — The Oxford varsity football team will face off against the Lake Orion Dragons in the first round of the MHSAA Region 3, District 1 playoffs on Friday.
The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 after defeating the Saline Hornets 35-28 in a non-conference matchup of unbeaten teams on Friday.
The Wildcats (4-5, 1-4 OAA Red) are on a two-game winning streak, with non-conference victories over North Farmington (34-7) and Detroit U of D Jesuit (24-21).
Lake Orion has home field advantage throughout district playoffs. Kickoff is 7 p.m. Friday at Dragon Stadium.
This is the second time the Wildcats will square off against the Dragons this season. Lake Orion previously beat Oxford 38-14 on Sept. 8 at Lake Orion.
The winner of Friday’s rivalry matchup will face either Romeo (4-5) or Clarkston (4-5) on Nov. 3 at a location to be determined. Romeo travels to Clarkston on Friday for the first round of districts.

